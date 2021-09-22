Salina family notifies police after finding possible blood in vehicle, leads to arrest of family member and body found

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide investigation in Salina started with an unusual report from a family. Police say a family showed up at the jail Friday to report that a family member, 27-year-old Manuel Medina-Castro, had borrowed a car and returned it with a significant amount of what appeared to be blood. The family also said there was a spent shell casing in the car.

Police say Manuel Medina-Castro was with the family as they reported the information at the jail.

Investigators went to the 2500 block of Ambassador Drive in Salina to check the vehicle. They say they also noticed the apparent blood in it.

After getting a search warrant for the vehicle and the home, police say they found evidence that indicated a violent crime had happened. They also say they found a firearm and believed someone had been grievously injured.

On Friday, police arrested Medina-Castro on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a law enforcement officer, and felony damage to property.

Since Friday, investigators from the Salina Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Saline County Sheriff’s Office have conducted a joint investigation to find and identify a potential victim.

Tuesday, investigators developed information that the victim may be located in the 3100 block of West McReynolds Road in Saline County. They searched the area and found the body of a man in his 40s. They are waiting for an autopsy to confirm the man’s name and cause of death.

In the meantime, the Salina Police Department says it is asking that Medina-Castro be charged with second-degree murder.

Police ask that if you have information that could help with the case, call CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS (8477), text SATIPS to CRIMES (2744637) or submit a web tip here. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.