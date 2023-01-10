KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas City, Kansas family receives answers two and a half years after their loved one was killed in a shooting. A man suspected in the killing is now facing charges.

The KCK Police Department (KCKPD) credits teamwork and help from the community.

From the time of Chris Ingram’s murder, his family has been pushing for justice.

“I hope you get caught fast,” Chris’ brother Cliff said.

“Tell,” Chris’ brother Daryll said. “Tell whatever you know.”

That message was heard loud and clear two and a half years later.

KCK police said tips from the public led investigators to Michael Cheatom Jr.

“People were willing finally to come forward with the information that we need,” KCKPD spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested the 31-year-old Monday in Clay County.

Cheatom is charged with second-degree murder in Chris’ death.

“This is something my family has been praying for since day one, and it’s finally here,” widow Ke’Shawne Ingram said.

In July of 2020, police said the 43-year-old was shot and killed while working in his garage on a Sunday morning.

“It’s starting to help heal some wounds, but it also hurts because I never thought in a million years-did I think that I would be a widow at such a young age,” Ke’Shawne said. “But especially to gun violence because that’s not who my husband was. That’s not the kind of life that we lived.”

Ke’Shawne believes the intended target was the young man her husband was mentoring. She said her husband didn’t know Cheatom.

“I just can’t imagine my life without him, and I’m forced to,” Ke’Shawne said.

She carries a picture of her travel buddy on trips.

“I place it right beside my bed to imagine and wish that Christopher were here with me on this journey,” Ke’Shawne said.

She knows there’s still a long journey ahead for justice, but said the arrest and charges bring a sign of relief.

Ke’Shawne’s grateful to the detectives and encourages other families to keep the faith that your case will be solved.

“Do not give up,” she said. “Don’t lose the faith.”

She is also grateful to Corey’s Network as she navigates losing a loved one to violence.

Chartrand encourages anyone with information about this case or any other case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous, and the right information could get you $25,000.

Cheatom is currently behind bars in Clay County but is expected to be transferred to the Wyandotte County Jail. He’s currently being held on a $150,00 bond.