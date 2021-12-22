Fatal shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about gunshots being heard in the area around Cowley State Fishing Lake, which lies just east of Arkansas City, Kansas.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has been found dead.

The area has been blocked off as authorities investigate the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in this investigation.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

