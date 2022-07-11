WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man is dead after a shooting Monday night.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, they received the report of a shooting near the intersection of 47th St and Clifton around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they did not locate a scene.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they then received a second call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Hydraulic and 47th St.

Upon arrival at that scene, they located a man that had been shot in the back seat of a car. Two women were in the front seat.

The SCSO said that they were able to find out that the shooting took place in the car in the 5200 block of S Clifton. The two women then took the man to the scene near the intersection of Hydraulic and 47th St.

The shooting victim succumbed to his injuries.

According to Easter, the suspect has been taken into custody.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.