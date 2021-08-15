Fatal shooting reported Sunday at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Capt. Kyle Harvey said the shooting was reported in Matney Park shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

First responders who went to the park found a man inside a car who had been shot several times.

The man’s name and age were not immediately released Sunday.

No arrests were reported Sunday morning by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that this shooting is the 24th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas.

