Father and girlfriend charged in death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – The Wyandotte County District Attorney announced formal charges against Howard Jansen, the father of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen, and Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, Jansen’s girlfriend on Sunday night.

Jansen has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and criminal desecration. Kirkpatrick faces the same charges.

Prosecutors are asking for a bond of $500,00 for each of them.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning after Olivia’s father walked into the KCK Police Department and reported her missing.

KCK police said the last time Olivia’s father said he saw her was 11 p.m. Thursday when he went to sleep at his home on Gibbs Road.

When he woke up at 5:30 a.m. Friday, she was gone. The door to the house was open. He reported her missing three hours later.

Throughout the day, investigators searched around two homes until they got the tip and found Olivia’s body not far from 34th Street and Steele Road near a trail.

Hansen was taken into custody on Friday night and Kirkpatrick was arrested on Saturday. Both are still in custody.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against each of them have not been released.

District Attorney Mark Dupree said the case is still under investigation, but they feel they have sufficient information to press charges.

However, he is asking anyone with information related to this case to call KCK police.

