Father arrested after infant allegedly dies of meth overdose

COHOES, N.Y. (WNYT) – A Cohoes, New York father is facing manslaughter charges after his 6-week-old son died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Police say it started as an EMS call Tuesday.

The baby’s father, 38-year-old Anthony Ojeda, said the child had woken up from a nap and thrown up several times. The child was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

“The biological father of the child is stating that he believes that the child got into a substance that was left in the house and that he was having a medical emergency,” said Det. Lt. Jason Johnston of Cohoes Police Department. “He ultimately didn’t seek treatment for that because he was concerned for his well-being, legally, and that led to ultimately the baby’s death.”

Police didn’t say what that substance was. However, court documents say it was methamphetamine. It’s still unclear how the infant got a hold of the drug.

Police say no one else was home at the time.

In addition, police say Ojeda has also admitted to an assault involving the same infant last month when the baby was just two weeks old and that assault involved broken ribs.

