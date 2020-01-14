Father charged with aggravated battery following twin infants hospitalization

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old father was charged Tuesday after his arrest following his twin infants being hospitalized.

Marlin Williams was charged in Sedgwick County Court with three counts of aggravated battery; knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement.

The Wichita Police Department was asked to assist EMS at a home in the 2800 block of South Emporia around noon Friday.

A 2-month-old boy was not breathing and was unresponsive. Police say when the boy was taken to the hospital, it was discovered he had some critical internal injuries.

They say he also had some previous injuries that were discovered that day, including a healing broken clavicle.

Investigators say the boy’s twin sister was also discovered to have a healing broken femur. Two other children in the home, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, have been taken into protective custody.

Williams’ bond has been set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 30.

