A crash near Tyler Road and West 9th Street North in Wichita killed 14-year-old Aryana Lay on Oct. 28, 2020. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who admitted to his role in a crash that killed his daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to two months in jail.

Jensen Lay, 40, pleaded guilty in January to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The crash happened just before noon on Oct. 28, 2020, near Tyler and 9th Street North.

Police said that Lay was driving a red Pontiac G6 south on Tyler at a high rate of speed. He lost control and crashed into two pickups that were headed north.

Lay had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. His daughter, Aryana Lay, 14, died at the scene. The pickup drivers were not seriously injured.

Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced the 40-year-old man to 60 days in jail and three years of probation. The underlying sentence is 57 months.