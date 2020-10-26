Father of 2 slain Kansas boys has been in midst of divorce

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Kansas home where their two brothers were killed has been going through a divorce with the children’s mother.

Maj. James Sherley, of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department, said Monday that 40-year-old Donny Jackson and his wife are estranged and that he had “on-again, off-again access to the children.”

The homicide-abduction investigation began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the bodies of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson were found in their father’s home. Sherley declined to release the cause of death or comment on motive.

An Amber Alert was issued for their younger sisters, 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper spotted the girls with Jackson after pulling over his car near Kansas’ border with Oklahoma for a traffic infraction shortly before the discovery of the boys’ bodies. That helped law enforcement expand the Amber Alert, which Sherley said worked “flawlessly” and led to a flood of tips.

Jackson was arrested later that night near Erick, Oklahoma. The girls were taken from him unharmed and were returned to their mother over the weekend. Sherley said he didn’t know where Jackson was headed.

Jackson is jailed in Oklahoma while awaiting extradition to Kansas. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said he is waiting for the investigation to be complete before making a charging decision.

