Father sentenced for beating 6-month-old son to death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A father was sentenced following the beating death of his 6-month-old son. On Friday, a judge sentenced 29-year-old Dorl Gwyn of Wichita to nearly 39 years in prison.

Gwyn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last July.

On April 10, 2018, Jazz Gwyn’s mother took him to an emergency room because he had stopped breathing. He died shortly after arrival. An autopsy showed Jazz had suffered multiple injuries including a laceration to his heart, two healing rib fractures, blood in his chest cavity and abdomen, bruising to the abdomen and head injuries. The child’s father later told detectives he thought it was okay to “shadowbox” with his son and “to make him…tough.”

After his prison term, Gwyn must serve 36 months of post-release and register as a violent offender.

