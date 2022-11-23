GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a baby’s mother and is looking for the baby’s father after an infant had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and EMS went to the 6000 block of East Skyline Drive, southeast of Garden City, around 3 p.m. after getting the report of an infant who was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing.

When first responders arrived, they found a baby barely breathing on the floor. Deputies say they also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says these are some of the drugs that were seized from a home in the 6000 block of Skyline Drive on Nov. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Finney County Sheriff’s Office)

The infant was rushed to the hospital while deputies got a search warrant for the home. As of Wednesday morning, the baby had recovered and was released from the hospital.

After getting the search warrant for the home, the sheriff’s office says deputies seized:

Approximately 5500 counterfeit pills which tested presumptively positive for fentanyl

About 59.5 grams of suspected marijuana packaged for distribution

THC products

Several items of drug paraphernalia

They arrested the baby’s 21-year-old mother and booked her on suspicion of two counts of aggravated child endangerment, distributing fentanyl, distributing marijuana, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the baby’s 20-year-old father.



