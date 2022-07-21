WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The FBI has added a new fugitive to its Ten Most Wanted List.

Omar Alexander Cardenas is the newest member of the nationwide list that is circulated to law enforcement and contains the most sought-after criminals.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information into Cardenas’s whereabouts that leads to an arrest.

Cardenas—also known by the nickname “Dollar”—is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He’s allegedly a Pierce Street Gang member and may associate with the Pacoima Van Nuys Boys/Anybody Killas, according to the FBI.

Cardenas is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 240-300 pounds. He has dark brown/black hair, a beard, brown eyes and at least one tattoo. He typically wears thick prescription glasses. Video of him is available on the FBI’s website.

If you have information about Cardenas, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov, contact your local FBI office, or reach out to the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI Ten Most Wanted List has been around since March 1950 when a reporter for a worldwide media outlet asked the Bureau for the names and descriptions of the “toughest guys” the agency would like to capture and the list was formed.

Later, then FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover started the Ten Most Wanted program.

The list is made up of submissions received from the FBI’s 56 field offices and selected by special agents in the Criminal Investigative Division.

Since its inception, 163 fugitives have been captured as a result of citizen cooperation.

