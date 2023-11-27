KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a Kansas City-area doctor facing child pornography charges.

Brian Aalbers, a pediatric neurology specialist, has been charged in federal court with one count of attempted production of child pornography. He’s currently in federal custody.

Court documents say police recovered more than 20,000 images from a device that belongs to the former Overland Park Regional Medical Center doctor.

Police initially received a report in October from an unidentified caller who said they’d found hidden cameras, court records say.

Aalbers arrived at the scene but didn’t speak to police. He was released pending further investigation.

A week later, the same reporting party told police Aalbers was sending concerning text messages. He was taken to a local hospital for voluntary mental health treatment.

Hospital security took multiple devices from Aalbers, court records say. The reporting party told police that Aalbers had asked them to retrieve the devices and destroy them because there was “bad stuff” on them.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials found over 20,000 videos from December 2020 to October 2023 on one of Aalbers’ computers, according to court records. Forensic examiners said the videos showed “10-12 additional minor victims.”

Due to the nature of Aalbers’ profession and his contact with children, the FBI is asking anyone with more information or concerns to come forward.

You can email aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov or fill out this form online.