Police arrest suspect in southeast Wichita bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to the robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon at the Intrust Bank located inside Dillon’s at 5500 East Harry.

When officers arrived, they learned that a known male suspect displayed a note to a teller demanding cash. Cash was given to the suspect, and he left the business in an unknown location. No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives and officers conducting the investigation learned of the suspect’s location. A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody in the 1000 block of S. Dalton.

The case will be investigated by the Wichita Police Department and the FBI.