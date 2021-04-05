FBI: Kansas man’s death was a homicide

LA CYGNE, Kan. (KSN) – The FBI says a new report from a federal forensic examiner shows a Kansas man who died in 2004 is the victim of a homicide.

A new investigation into Alonzo Brooks’ death began in 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI reopened the case. Their investigation focuses on determining whether Brooks was the victim of a racially motivated killing.

Brooks, 23, had attended a party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of La Cygne in April of 2004. He went with friends, but they left before him. Of the 100 or more people at the party, Brooks was one of only three Black men.

When Brooks did not make it home by the next day, his family and friends contacted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports from that time, the sheriff’s office and other agencies searched around the farmhouse and along parts of the nearby Middle Creek but did not find Brooks.

After nearly a month, Brooks’ family and friends organized a search. They found his body in just under an hour, partially on top of a pile of brush and branches in the creek.

The Linn County coroner said he was unable to determine a cause of death.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office are not releasing details of the new forensic report, only saying that some injuries to the body are not consistent with normal decomposition.

“We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard in a news release. “This new examination by a team of the world’s best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice.”

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS.