(KSNT) – After spending 16 years on the run from law enforcement, a Milwaukee man from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives is now in custody as of Friday.

This announcement came from Michael E. Hensle, Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Division of the FBI. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was captured through the efforts of the FBI, Legal Attaché Office in Mexico City and the Criminal Investigation Agency of Mexico’s Attorney General Office. Juarez-Corro was apprehended in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico on the evening of Feb. 3.

Juarez-Corro was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Sept. 8, 2021. He was wanted for double homicides and multiple attempted homicides in Milwaukee. He allegedly shot and killed two people and wounded three others at a large holiday picnic on May 29, 2006 according to the FBI.

He entered South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan where hundreds of people had gathered for a Memorial Day picnic. Shortly after arriving and meeting with a friend of his estranged wife Juarez-Corro reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing. Two people were killed while two others, including his wife, were injured.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” Hensle said. “The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates all of the efforts by the FBI and assisting law enforcement agencies involved in the apprehension of Octaviano Juarez-Corro,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. “With his capture, we are one step closer to bringing justice and closure to the victims, the victims’ families and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident.”

Juarez-Corro was the 525th person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Additional information concerning Juarez-Corro and the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives can be found here. To view Juarez-Corro’s wanted poster, go here.

A complaint is not evidence of guilt and all defendants in a criminal case are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.