FBI offering up to $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of federal fugitives considered armed and dangerous

Dorzee Hill is described as a black male, 40 years of age, approximately 5’10” and 230 lbs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division’s Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan announced Friday that the FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Dorzee Hill and Otis Ponds.

This is a $5,000 increase in the reward amount previously offered for Hill and Ponds, announced to the public on March 6, 2020.

Hill and Ponds were indicted on federal charges on February 26, 2020 in the United States District Court, District of Kansas. These fugitives are two of the 24 individuals who were indicted in a major drug-trafficking conspiracy that was announced March 4, 2020, by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas.

Otis Ponds, a/k/a “Wack” is described as a black male, 41 years of age, approximately 6’2 and 200 lbs.

Members of the public are cautioned not to confront these individuals, but to contact law enforcement immediately as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals should contact FBI Wichita at (316) 262-0031, the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 316-267- 2111 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.