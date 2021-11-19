FBI says man tried to rob a Wichita bank, but then left

Wichita Police respond to the report of an attempted bank robbery at Emprise Bank, 2000 N. Broadway, Nov. 19, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The FBI wants help finding a person who tried to rob a Wichita bank Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a man approached a teller at the Emprise Bank in the 2000 block of North Broadway and said he intended to rob the bank.

The person did not show a weapon. Then, he left before getting any money.

The FBI is investigating it as an attempted bank robbery. It has released surveillance photos of a subject in the case.

The FBI released two photos of a subject wanted for questioning in an attempted bank robbery in Wichita, Nov. 19, 2021. (Courtesy FBI)

Investigators say he is probably in his 40s. If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

