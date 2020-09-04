FBI says Topeka Seaman coach posed as female teen, seeking victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FBI said on Thursday that Seaman High School coach and teacher, Jeffrey Pierce, was posing as a female teen on social media.

Pierce is charged with two federal counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. On Thursday, he plead not guilty to the charges.

The FBI said Pierce would use social media accounts disguised as a female teenager to contact victims and ask for explicit photos or videos from minors. The agency said he used the following usernames on Instagram:

addie8651

addiestrode111

Addie Strode

Kennedy

Addison Strode

He used the following Snapchats usernames:

jp131780 (Addilyn)

Jordan_reh (Kennedy)

Kennedy Lacrone

Jordy Rey Rey

jacy townsend

He used the following KiK usernames:

jordyreyrey (Addie Strode) (Kennedy)

And on Grindr:

Discreet

The Seaman school district said a special board meeting will be held at noon on Friday, September 4, where the board will decide if they will terminate Jeff Pierce at Seaman High School.

Pierce is currently in federal custody and is charged in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas.

The FBI is asking for help identifying potential victims. The agency said if you have any reason to believe you or your child may have been a victim, email TopekaVAP@fbi.gov

LATEST STORIES: