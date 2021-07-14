FBI seeking man who may have information on child sexual assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Video of the man identified as John Doe 44 shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021.

The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced before November 2018.

John Doe 44 is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, the man’s appearance may have changed over the years

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

No charges have been filed in the case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

