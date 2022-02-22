WARNING: This story contains information that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

HOUSTON, Tex. (KSNW) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying victims of online child exploitation after a Cypress, Texas man was indicted on multiple possessions of possession and production of child pornography.

A federal grand jury has charged 37-year-old Patrick Tran with six separate counts of production and possession of child pornography and coercion and enticement of multiple victims.

The charges allege Tran used fake online profiles to entice hundreds of children for over 10 years. He then allegedly coerced them to produce sexually-explicit videos of themselves.

Authorities believe that Tran may have used the alias “Reggie Smith,” the Snapchat name “Travis_Story20”, or via the online video chat site “Omegle,” for which there are no online profiles, to lure children. Tran allegedly portrayed himself in videos as a black male with short black hair, wearing sunglasses, a necklace, and no shirt.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding victims, the FBI urges you to fill out their questionnaire by clicking here.

Below is part of the press release from the Department of Justice:

“Tran was initially charged on March 24, 2021, and was taken into custody. During his detention hearing, the court heard how the case came to the attention of law enforcement. A mother of one of the alleged victims allegedly found her 10-year-old daughter standing naked in front of her iPad. According to testimony, chat communications appeared to show Tran was coercing her daughter into engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The court also heard about approximately 4,000 video files containing webcam-based videos of young females engaging in sexually explicit conduct, many of females under the age of 18. All are allegedly attributable to Tran.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison found Tran to be a danger to the community and ordered Tran into custody pending further criminal proceedings.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. The FBI is conducting the investigation.”