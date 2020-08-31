Fifth arrest made in Greenwood County homicide

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office made a fifth arrest Monday in connection to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue of Eureka, Kansas.

On Aug. 19, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check at a home at 1607 Quincy St. in Eureka. When deputies responded, they searched the residence and discovered 78-year-old Danny Shue deceased inside. Shue was pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI agents, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scott City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male from Scott City in Scott City Monday afternoon. The teen was arrested for suspected felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft. He was then transported to an area juvenile facility where he will be held.

Last Thursday, Leon A. Lindsay, 34, of El Dorado, was arrested at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft related to this same case. Lindsay is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

Previously charged in this case were 30-year-old Noah J. E. Farr, of Dighton, 25-year-old Joseph E. Warden, of El Dorado, and a 17-year-old teen from El Dorado, who was not named as he is a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.