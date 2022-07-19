GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone reported a man was filming children at Garden City’s swimming pool and livestreaming it to the internet. That report led to a police investigation and a child sexual exploitation arrest.

The Garden City Police Department got the report on July 7 that the man had been livestreaming children at Garden Rapids at the Big Pool. The GCPD did not say if there was anything unusual about what was being livestreamed.

The department began an investigation, and police say they identified William Joe Bolin, 57, of Garden City, as a suspect.

On Monday, the GCPD, with help from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), served a search warrant on Bolin’s home.

Police say they seized several electronic and computer-related items, suspected meth and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. In addition, they say a preliminary search of the electronic items resulted in the location of numerous items of child pornography.

Officers say Bolin was arrested while reporting to his probation officer and booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of:

Multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The GCPD said it is still investigating and will not release any other information yet.