GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Finney County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning Garden City residents of a scam.

According to a post from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office – KS Facebook page, multiple businesses in Garden City have reported receiving a suspicious call from Jeff Steele with the FCSO requesting information.

These calls are a scam. Finney County Sheriff’s Office – KS Facebook page

The FCSO asks that you please do not provide any of your personal or business information to the scam caller(s).

If you even get an illegitimate call from the FCSO, they say you can hang up and call their office to confirm the person and the reason for the call.

The number for the FCSO is (620) 272-3700.