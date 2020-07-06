Fireworks dispute leads to shots fired and arrest

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is behind bars following an alleged dispute between neighbors discharging fireworks.

According to KSAL, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd. at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a subject who had fired his weapon.

When deputies arrived, 50-year-old Timothy Rickman, who lives at a home in the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd., was upset that his neighbors had been discharging fireworks.

An argument ensued where Rickman allegedly made threats and fired a round with a .9mm gun from his driveway. The victims did not see the gun fire but heard it.

Deputies searched the area but did not find a shell casing.

Rickman is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat. However, during his arrest, he was not cooperative with deputies so he is also facing an obstruction charge.

LATEST STORIES: