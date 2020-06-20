Five injured in shooting at northeast Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting at the Super 8 Motel near 37th Street North and Rock Road resulted in five people being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita Police say the incident started when there was a disturbance at a large party at the motel.

More than twenty shots were fired during the incident, most of which occurred in the parking lot of the Motel 8.

According to Wichita Police, only four of the victims were connected to the party. The fifth victim was not involved in the party but was injured when a shot was fired through the wall of her room.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and are looking through surveillance video from the motel to try and determine exactly what happened.

KSN will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on air and online.

