Fleeing suspect in car hits Haysville officer in the leg

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville police officer wasn’t injured Friday morning when a suspect in a car hit him in the leg.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called for a report of a suspicious person in the 11900 block of S. Washington Street. A homeowner reported a car outside that did not belong to him. A deputy and Haysville police officer located a 36-year-old man in a Nissan Altima. When confronted, the man attempted to drive away striking the Haysville police officer. He wasn’t injured.

The suspect identified by the sheriff’s office as Anthony M. Lopez was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property and DUI.

The car the suspect was driving was reported stolen from El Dorado. The car was also suspected in a burglary Thursday night in Mulvane.

