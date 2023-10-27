GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Great Bend Police utilized the Flock camera system to catch alleged car thieves this week.

The department says it began shortly after midnight on Wednesday when officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of 10th St. No one was with the car when police arrived.

The officers soon learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Rush County but hadn’t been reported stolen by the owner yet. Using the FLOCK cameras, they were about to determine when the vehicle arrived in Great Bend. Police say they were also able to gather possible suspect descriptions and began working to locate them.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Barton County Sheriff’s deputies found three people who matched the description of the suspects. Officers went to the area of 12th and Jefferson St., where they found and interviewed the three potential suspects.

Police believe all three were involved in stealing the vehicle. The 17-year-old driver turned out to be a runaway from Pottawatomie County in northeast Kansas.

He was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Intake Center. The Police department says charges are pending against the other two suspects.

Anyone with more information about the case or any crime in Great Bend is urged to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120. To remain anonymous, call Great Bend Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.