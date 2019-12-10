Florida man sentenced to federal prison for credit card skimming in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A second Florida man who planted credit card skimming devices on ATMs in Kansas was sentenced today to two years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Anderson Eduardo Seijas Chavez, 30, of Miami, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud. Last week, co-defendant Carlos Alberto Campos Rojas, 29, Summerfield, Fla., was sentenced to 24 months after pleading guilty to the same count.

In his plea, Chavez admitted placing skimming devices and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Overland Park and Olathe. A corporate security officer notified local police, who did surveillance to identify a rental car that visited the ATMs on a daily basis. They followed the car back to a hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

