For sending student nude photos, Junction City athletic trainer gets 2 months jail time & probation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City High School athletic trainer accused of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced in court Monday.

Brandon M. Martino was arrested in January on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors. According to an investigation from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts, he sent a student “sexually explicit text messages” to their cellphone, including nude images of himself and a “video of himself masturbating.” He was suspended from all school duties. In July, the board revoked his license to practice.

Martino was ordered by the court to serve 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, however the court reversed that decision and ordered Martino to 36 months of probation after he serves 60 days in the Geary County Detention Center, beginning today. Additionally, he must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The court ordered Martino to have no contact with the minor victim in the case. He also can’t have unsupervised contact with any girl under the age of 18 during his probation.