Ford County sheriff is searching for a rape suspect

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find a rape suspect.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez (Photo provided by Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Bill Carr says 21-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez is wanted for rape and aggravated kidnapping.

The sheriff says the victim is a minor who was raped on or about January 22, in rural Ford County.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff said Gonzalez is believed to have traveled outside of Kansas and may be in neighboring states.

“We have exceeded most of our resources,” Sheriff Carr told KSN.

If you know where Gonzalez is, the sheriff asks that you call Ford County Communications at (620) 227-4646 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

