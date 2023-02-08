WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A California man who was a member of the United State Air Force stationed at McConnell Air Force Base was sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography.

A news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) says Bradley Wiley, 29, of Chico, California, was sentenced to 210 months (17 years and 6 months) in prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in Aug. 2022.

The release says in Aug. 2021, while Wiley was stationed at McConnell, the DOJ says he used a Whatsapp account to send another user images of children made to engage in sexual acts.

The Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Kansas Internet Crimes

Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigated the case.