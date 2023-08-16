EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The former police chief of Burns, in Marion County, has been charged with crimes in Butler County.

Joel Womochil (Photo provided by El Dorado Police Department)

On Wednesday, Joel Womochil, 38, of El Dorado, was charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Police allege that he possessed sexual images or videos of children under the age of 18.

The El Dorado Police Department said on Tuesday it investigated a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of alleged sexual exploitation of children through electronic devices. The Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Police allege that the investigation led to the arrest of Womochil.

Burns Mayor Mike Hammann says that Womochil resigned as Burns police chief on Aug. 8, and the city is searching for a new police chief.

Hammann said the town is holding a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Burns City Hall to discuss the situation. The public is invited.

As for the investigation, we asked the El Dorado Police Department if it could release more details. Police Chief Mike Holton said the investigation is still very preliminary, and the department still has work to do to sort everything out.

“What we have determined, thus far, is that probable cause existed to charge Mr. Womochil with the requested statute violations,” he said in an email. “We will continue to investigate this crime(s) and do our best to provide you with answers at the conclusion.”

The El Dorado Police Department is now affiliated with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The department says this will be a benefit in addressing these types of crimes.

Cyber tips can be made by visiting MissingKids.org or by calling 800-843-5678.

Another option is to contact El Dorado Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 316-321-1080.