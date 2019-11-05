Live Now
Former city clerk pleads guilty to money laundering

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A former southwest Missouri city clerk has pleaded guilty to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Thirty-five-year-old Kristy Conn, 35, of Everton, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She admitted that between June and December 2017, she told 39-year-old Ginger Huerta, of Halfway, to send wire proceeds from meth distribution to a drug-trafficking organization in California and Mexico. Conn was Everton city clerk at the time.

Prosecutors say the drug-trafficking ring distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Springfield area.

Huerta pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to her role in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies.

