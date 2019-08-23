Former Cowley County Sheriff arrested, charged with child sex crimes

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Cowley County Sheriff has been arrested, suspected of sexual crimes against a minor.

The Cowley County Sheriffs Department arrested 56-year-old Blake Allen Porter Thursday afternoon on multiple counts.

Porter is being charged with one count of rape, one count of criminal sodomy, and two counts of aggravated inc decent liberties with a child, all felony charges should he be found guilty.

Sheriff David Falletti says Porter was a deputy for Cowley County from 1994-1996.

