Former Dallas Cowboy charged with multiple counts of sodomy, rape and kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Former Dallas Cowboy and Wichita native Joseph Randle faced a judge Tuesday in Sedgwick County Court after he was arrested last week.

Randle is charged with multiple counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Police said they were called to apartment complex near K-96 and Rock early Friday.

They found a 28-year-old woman with injuries to her face who said Randle sexually assaulted her.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and ordered Randle back in court September 27.

Randle has been arrested numerous times in the last several years. He was sentenced to probation back in June for a fight at a house party in February of 2016.