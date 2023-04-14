WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Dallas Cowboy and Wichita native Joseph Randle has been found competent to stand trial.
Sedgwick County Judge Tyler Roush ruled Friday that Randle could stand trial for the September 2018 sexual assault of a woman in northeast Wichita.
He was returned to Sedgwick County from Larned State Hospital, where he was being evaluated.
According to the Wichita Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2018, officers responded to an apartment near Kansas Highway 96 and Rock Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who was 28 years old at the time with minor facial injuries. She reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.
Court documents allege that Randle repeatedly raped the victim for several hours, even in front of her child at one point, threw her to the ground, punched her in the jaw, and held her by her neck.
According to the court documents, the woman was able to get out of the residence and go outside, where she saw a man and asked to use his cell phone to call the police. After being examined by a nurse, the victim also indicated two other previous assaults by Randle that she had never reported.
Randle was arrested soon after the attack and charged the following week with multiple counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated criminal sodomy.
Timeline:
- Sept. 6, 2018: The incident took place.
- Sept. 7, 2018: Randle is booked into jail.
- Sept. 11, 2018: Randle is charged.
- Sept. 28, 2018: Probable cause affidavit is released.
- Dec. 4, 2018: Randle’s lawyer argued for the former football player to be ruled incompetent to stand trial. The judge found him competent.
- Feb. 12, 2019: Sedgwick County judge found probable cause for Randle to stand trial.
- Feb. 26, 2019: Randle makes another court appearance.
- Nov. 3, 2020: Randle was sentenced to 80 months in three separate cases:
- 2 months for violating his probation for his involvement in a fight at a house party in February 2016.
- 32 months for aggravated battery in a jail fight. He was also ordered to pay $1,360.
- 16 months for a March 2016 case where he interfered with law enforcement.
- Dec. 2, 2021: Randle was ordered to Larned State Hospital after being ruled not competent to stand trial.
Randle’s next trial date is set for May 1, 2023.