WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Dallas Cowboy and Wichita native Joseph Randle has been found competent to stand trial.

Sedgwick County Judge Tyler Roush ruled Friday that Randle could stand trial for the September 2018 sexual assault of a woman in northeast Wichita.

He was returned to Sedgwick County from Larned State Hospital, where he was being evaluated.

According to the Wichita Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2018, officers responded to an apartment near Kansas Highway 96 and Rock Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who was 28 years old at the time with minor facial injuries. She reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.

Court documents allege that Randle repeatedly raped the victim for several hours, even in front of her child at one point, threw her to the ground, punched her in the jaw, and held her by her neck.

According to the court documents, the woman was able to get out of the residence and go outside, where she saw a man and asked to use his cell phone to call the police. After being examined by a nurse, the victim also indicated two other previous assaults by Randle that she had never reported.

Randle was arrested soon after the attack and charged the following week with multiple counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Timeline:

Randle’s next trial date is set for May 1, 2023.