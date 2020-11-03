Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle sentenced to 80 months in 3 separate cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Randle to 32 months for violating his probation for his involvement in a fight at a house party in February 2016.

In another case, he was sentenced to 32 months for aggravated battery in a jail fight. He was also ordered to pay $1,360.

He also faces 16 months for a March 2016 case where he interfered with law enforcement.

A trial date has not been scheduled in a 2018 rape case. In that case, he’s charged with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated battery.

