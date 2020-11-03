Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle sentenced to 80 months in 3 separate cases

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Joseph Randle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Randle to 32 months for violating his probation for his involvement in a fight at a house party in February 2016.

In another case, he was sentenced to 32 months for aggravated battery in a jail fight. He was also ordered to pay $1,360.

He also faces 16 months for a March 2016 case where he interfered with law enforcement.

A trial date has not been scheduled in a 2018 rape case. In that case, he’s charged with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated battery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories