Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced in child porn case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Derby Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday in a child porn case. Cody Chitwood was arrested in 2018 on charges of child exploitation through child porn images.

A judge sentenced Chitwood to three years probation with an underlying sentence of 64 months which means he would serve the prison sentence if he violates probation. In addition, he must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

A 2018 affidavit details that a detective noticed child porn transmitted from an IP address. After determining who was using the account, a search warrant was issued. At Chitwood’s home, officials discovered a laptop computer. Chitwood admitted that it was his, and a detective found more than 50 images of child porn. The detective also discovered evidence of more than 200 deleted files.