WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former detention deputy for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced for the sexual battery of two inmates.

Timothy R. Baskerville (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Timothy Baskerville was sentenced on Friday to 12 months probation with an underlying sentence of 38 months if he violates the terms of his probation.

Baskerville pleaded guilty to two counts of interference with law enforcement and six counts of sexual battery in November of 2022. The crimes happened between April and June of 2020 and involved two inmates housed at the jail.

He was booked into jail in July of 2020.

Baskerville had been with the department for 17 months at the time of his arrest.