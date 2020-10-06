Former employee charged with stealing from Kansas auto dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Medicine Lodge woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing from Bowe Chevrolet to help pay expenses for her and her family.

Corrine Bowman, 41, was the office manager at Bowe Chevrolet. The indictment alleges the thefts happened from 2017 to 2019 in Medicine Lodge.

Bowman is charged with one count of bank fraud. If she is convicted, prosecutors say she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch will prosecute it.

