Former employee of Emporia Tyson plant sentenced for fraud

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A former maintenance manager at the Tyson Foods plant in Emporia has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for defrauding the company out of more than $416,000.

David John Ranger was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay $410,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release when he finishes his jail term.

Prosecutors say Ranger used company cards and created a fictitious company in a scheme to pay personal expenses for nearly seven years.