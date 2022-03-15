DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former employee of the Spee-D Stop convenience store in Dodge City has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery after she allegedly pulled a knife on the store clerk.

Investigators say 36-year-old Amanda Doussa, who previously worked for the business, demanded money from the store clerk, a 21-year-old woman.

Doussa took over $1,000 from the store and fled in her vehicle. The store clerk was not injured.

Doussa, who previously worked at the convenience store located at 2615 Gary Ave., was apprehended by law enforcement in Oklahoma.

The case is filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.