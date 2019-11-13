Former Haysville teacher sentenced for unlawful sexual relations with a male student

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former physical education teacher in the Haysville School District has been sentenced in connection with an incident involving sexual contact with a male student.

Shari Herrs, 36-years-old of Andover, pled guilty to an amended charge of attempted unlawful sexual relations.

This afternoon District Judge Dave Dahl sentenced Herrs to 24 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 13 months. If Herrs violates her probation, she could receive the 13 month prison sentence.

The crime Herrs committed involved an 18 year old student at Campus High School between April 7th, 2018 to May 18 of 2018.

Herrs has already registered as a sex offender and voluntarily surrendered her teaching license.