Former high school coach pleads guilty to sex with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former high school coach has admitted to having sex with a former student in Holden.

Forty-four-year-old Joshua Hood pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight sex-related felony counts. Hood was sentenced to five years of probation and agreed to forfeit his teaching license.

Hood coached in Holden during the 2003-2004 school year.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said he had several sexual encounters with a student under the age of 17. He has been a coach since 2013 in the Park Hill School District.

The district said it is unaware of any similar conduct since Hood was hired at Park Hill.