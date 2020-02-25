1  of  10
Former ICE agent sentenced for impersonating ICE supervisor

In this photo provided by the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew John Pleviak is pictured in a booking photo dated Sept. 4, 2019. Pleviak, a former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been accused of impersonating an immigration officer during a foiled attempt to help an inmate escape from a local jail in Kansas. (Kingman County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former federal immigration officer was sentenced today to nine months in prison for impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervisor.

Andrew J. Pleviak, 42, Topeka, pleaded guilty in December to falsely claiming to be an officer of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. He made the claim to a deputy with the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office.

Pleviak also submitted a memo on ICE letterhead requesting the release of a man being held in the custody of the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office. The man in custody was Juan Tapia-Alfaro, an acquaintance of Pleviak.

Pleviak was arrested when he arrived at the jail pretending to be an ICE supervisory deportation officer.

