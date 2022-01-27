TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former coach and teacher at Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas, pleaded guilty Friday to producing child porn.

Jeff Pierce, 41, was arrested in September 2020 for soliciting sexually explicit images from teenage boys on social media. One of the victims was his student.

Pierce faces between 15 and 30 years in prison when a federal judge sentences him on April 27.

Pierce had his first court appearance in September 2020 after being charged with sexual exploitation of minors yesterday. Pierce pleads not guilty to charges at that hearing.