Former Kansas youth volleyball coach accused of sex exploitation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, youth volleyball coach has been arrested after turning himself in on a warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a child.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 27-year-old Levinson “Levi” Gibson drove from his home in Indianapolis on Wednesday to the Leavenworth County Jail to face the charge.

The KBI says authorities launched an investigation after receiving a report in July 2020 of Gibson soliciting a nude photo of an underage girl he coached at Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas. Following a search of Gibson’s workplace that month, he resigned.

The KBI says an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson last week on Aug. 31.