Former Kansas youth volleyball coach accused of sex exploitation

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Levi J. Gibson (Courtesy: Leavenworth County Jail)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, youth volleyball coach has been arrested after turning himself in on a warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a child.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 27-year-old Levinson “Levi” Gibson drove from his home in Indianapolis on Wednesday to the Leavenworth County Jail to face the charge.

The KBI says authorities launched an investigation after receiving a report in July 2020 of Gibson soliciting a nude photo of an underage girl he coached at Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas. Following a search of Gibson’s workplace that month, he resigned.

The KBI says an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson last week on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories