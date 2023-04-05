A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former police lieutenant with the Kechi Police Department has been sentenced after pleading guilty to computer crime and stalking.

Thirty-two-year-old Victor Heiar was accused of using the Flock license plate reading camera system to keep tabs on the movements of a woman. She confided in a friend that she was scared that Heiar was somehow tracking her movements.

That friend contacted a Wichita police officer and asked how she could get a protection from stalking order. Heiar was arrested by Wichita police in October of 2022.

Both charges are misdemeanors. He has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

If Heiar violates his probation, he faces a sentence of 24 months in jail.